Tips for keeping your ears healthy in a loud world A recent study found that 1 billion people between the ages of 12 and 34 are at risk for noise-induced hearing loss. Here are some tips for building a solid ear care regimen.

Your Health Tips for keeping your ears healthy in a loud world Tips for keeping your ears healthy in a loud world Listen · 4:08 4:08 A recent study found that 1 billion people between the ages of 12 and 34 are at risk for noise-induced hearing loss. Here are some tips for building a solid ear care regimen. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor