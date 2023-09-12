Little Richard: The queer rockstar that started it all : It's Been a Minute When you think of rockstar royalty, a queer, Southern Black man normally doesn't come to mind. But director Lisa Cortés wants us all to reconsider that thought. Her documentary, Little Richard: I Am Everything, takes viewers through the life and legacy of one of the most influential men in music - Little Richard.



It's Been a Minute Rock and roll's pioneer is a queer, Southern Black man Rock and roll's pioneer is a queer, Southern Black man Listen · 23:40 23:40 Enlarge this image toggle caption Paul Morejon/Magnolia Pictures Paul Morejon/Magnolia Pictures When you think of rockstar royalty, a queer, Southern Black man normally doesn't come to mind. But director Lisa Cortés wants us all to reconsider that thought. Her documentary, Little Richard: I Am Everything, takes viewers through the life and legacy of one of the most influential men in music - Little Richard.



From the bawdy roots of his hit song, "Tutti Frutti," to teaching Mick Jagger how to work a crowd, Little Richard's impact spans generations. Host Brittany Luse and director Lisa Cortes talk the documentary, Little Richard's struggles with own identity, and the queer influence on rock and roll.