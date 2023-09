The leaders of North Korea and Russia are expected to forge an arms deal North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia where he's expected to meet President Putin amid Western worries about a potential arms deal and more.

Europe The leaders of North Korea and Russia are expected to forge an arms deal The leaders of North Korea and Russia are expected to forge an arms deal Listen · 3:23 3:23 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia where he's expected to meet President Putin amid Western worries about a potential arms deal and more. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor