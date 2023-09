Lost hiker uses bear cam in Alaska's Katmai National Park to get rescued Wildlife enthusiasts love to watch the camera to see passing wildlife, and then some saw a hiker who mouthed the words, "Help me." Park rangers found the hiker within hours.

National Lost hiker uses bear cam in Alaska's Katmai National Park to get rescued Lost hiker uses bear cam in Alaska's Katmai National Park to get rescued Listen · 0:27 0:27 Wildlife enthusiasts love to watch the camera to see passing wildlife, and then some saw a hiker who mouthed the words, "Help me." Park rangers found the hiker within hours. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor