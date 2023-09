DOJ's antitrust trial against Google over its search dominance is set to begin The Justice Department is dubbing its case against Google the biggest monopoly lawsuit in more than 25 years. It says Google has been giving its search engine business preferential treatment.

Law DOJ's antitrust trial against Google over its search dominance is set to begin DOJ's antitrust trial against Google over its search dominance is set to begin Audio will be available later today. The Justice Department is dubbing its case against Google the biggest monopoly lawsuit in more than 25 years. It says Google has been giving its search engine business preferential treatment. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor