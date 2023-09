CDC advisers will meet to consider who should get the new COVID booster The CDC is likely to recommend the shots for anyone who's at high risk for serious complications from COVID, such as older people and those with weaker immune systems or other health problems.

Health CDC advisers will meet to consider who should get the new COVID booster CDC advisers will meet to consider who should get the new COVID booster Listen · 2:57 2:57 The CDC is likely to recommend the shots for anyone who's at high risk for serious complications from COVID, such as older people and those with weaker immune systems or other health problems. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor