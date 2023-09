McCarthy faces another leadership test as government funding talks heat up NPR's Michel Martin talks to Sarah Ferris of Politico about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who's being pressured by moderates and the far-right in his party as another government funding battle looms.

Politics McCarthy faces another leadership test as government funding talks heat up McCarthy faces another leadership test as government funding talks heat up Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Sarah Ferris of Politico about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who's being pressured by moderates and the far-right in his party as another government funding battle looms. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor