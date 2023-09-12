These tech giants are at the White House today to talk about the risks of AI

The White House has secured pledges from eight more big tech companies to do more testing, reporting and research on the risks posed by artificial intelligence.

Executives from Adobe, Cohere, IBM, Nvidia, Palantir, Salesforce, Scale AI, and Stability will meet with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, and other officials on Tuesday to announce they've signed up to the voluntary AI commitments, the White House said — pledges that are seen as a "bridge" to government action.

Congress has been examining the risks inherent to AI. On Wednesday, executives from some of the biggest AI developers will meet with senators at a closed-door forum, part of a flurry of legislative work on the issue.

The White House also has been working on an executive order on the AI, as well as formal policies for developing, buying and using AI systems within federal government agencies.

In July, the first seven companies signed on to the voluntary White House measures: Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, OpenAI, Anthropic and Inflection.

The commitments include: