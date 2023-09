Musician Allison Russell is full surprises and ambition on 'The Returner' The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist spent years in various bands, including Birds of Chicago and Our Native Daughters. Now Russell's startling sophomore album serves as a sort of rebirth.

Musician Allison Russell is full surprises and ambition on 'The Returner' The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist spent years in various bands, including Birds of Chicago and Our Native Daughters. Now Russell's startling sophomore album serves as a sort of rebirth.