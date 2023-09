McCarthy says the House will initiate an impeachment inquiry into President Biden House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the House would initiate an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. House Republicans haven't uncovered any evidence of any wrongdoing by Biden so far.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the House would initiate an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. House Republicans haven't uncovered any evidence of any wrongdoing by Biden so far.