The Diversity Problem With Corporate America

Enlarge this image toggle caption Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

This summer, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in higher education. That means colleges and universities can no longer consider a student applicant's race when building their student bodies.

The decision was a victory for Edward Blum, the legal activist who founded Students for Fair Admissions. The organization won the landmark case it brought against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

Now, Blum and other conservative legal firms, have set their sights on diversity efforts in corporate America.

What are the legal challenges against venture capital funds, law firm fellowships, and federal contracting programs that all aim to uplift Black professionals and businesses?

Joining us for the conversation is Wall Street Journal Workplace Reporter Lauren Weber, Director at the Center for the Study of Diversity and Democracy at Northwestern University Alvin Tillery, Owner of Magnificent Morsels Catering and Crystal Marie's Divine Designs Crystal Render, and President of the Center for Individual Rights Todd Gaziano.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.