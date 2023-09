Scientists stumped by shiny golden egg discovered in deep sea Using a remote operated vehicle, NOAA scientists on the Okeanos Explorer encountered a shiny golden orb deep in the Gulf of Alaska.

Science Scientists stumped by shiny golden egg discovered in deep sea Scientists stumped by shiny golden egg discovered in deep sea Listen · 2:37 2:37 Using a remote operated vehicle, NOAA scientists on the Okeanos Explorer encountered a shiny golden orb deep in the Gulf of Alaska. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor