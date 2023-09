Patients and doctors in 3 states announce lawsuits over delayed and denied abortions The Center for Reproductive Rights has announced lawsuits in Tennessee, Idaho and Oklahoma that tell dramatic stories describing how abortion laws interfered with patients' care.

Patients and doctors in 3 states announce lawsuits over delayed and denied abortions

The Center for Reproductive Rights has announced lawsuits in Tennessee, Idaho and Oklahoma that tell dramatic stories describing how abortion laws interfered with patients' care.