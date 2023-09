In a Portuguese town, the wine flows as free as a river — but no one is drinking it Roughly 581,000 gallons of wine poured out of two burst tanks at Destilaria Levira in Portugal Sunday, which led to a viral video of a "river of wine" coursing down a hilly street.

Strange News In a Portuguese town, the wine flows as free as a river — but no one is drinking it In a Portuguese town, the wine flows as free as a river — but no one is drinking it Listen · 2:26 2:26 Roughly 581,000 gallons of wine poured out of two burst tanks at Destilaria Levira in Portugal Sunday, which led to a viral video of a "river of wine" coursing down a hilly street. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor