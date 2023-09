Unable to beat the summer heat, some Dubai residents must find ways to deal with it Dubai's summer is a long, hot stretch. And the migrant workers who keep the city running year-round find brief escape in simple pleasures, even if it is outdoors.

Middle East Unable to beat the summer heat, some Dubai residents must find ways to deal with it Unable to beat the summer heat, some Dubai residents must find ways to deal with it Listen · 3:55 3:55 Dubai's summer is a long, hot stretch. And the migrant workers who keep the city running year-round find brief escape in simple pleasures, even if it is outdoors. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor