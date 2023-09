Some Lahaina parents push to reopen school local schools For many students in Lahaina, school never started this year. The first day back coincided with the fire that burned down their town. Weeks after, parents demand that schools return.

Education Some Lahaina parents push to reopen school local schools Some Lahaina parents push to reopen school local schools Listen · 4:47 4:47 For many students in Lahaina, school never started this year. The first day back coincided with the fire that burned down their town. Weeks after, parents demand that schools return. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor