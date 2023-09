Sen. Kelly objects to Biden impeachment inquiry and hold on military promotions NPR's A Martinez talks to Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., about Republican efforts to impeach President Biden, and Sen. Tuberville's efforts to hold up hundreds of top military confirmations and promotions.

Politics Sen. Kelly objects to Biden impeachment inquiry and hold on military promotions