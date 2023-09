A convicted murderer escaped from a Pa. jail and is still eluding authorities NPR's Leila Fadel talks to CNN reporter Danny Freeman about authorities in Pennsylvania searching for an escaped convict who's been on the run for two weeks after fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend.

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to CNN reporter Danny Freeman about authorities in Pennsylvania searching for an escaped convict who's been on the run for two weeks after fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend.