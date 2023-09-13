America's largest newspaper chain is hiring a full-time Taylor Swift reporter

That's how influential Taylor Swift is in the music industry, she gets her own beat reporter. Gannett is looking for the right person to cover the pop star's music, impact and business empire.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Journalism is entering a new era. Gannett, America's largest newspaper chain, is hiring a full-time Taylor Swift reporter. That's how influential Swift is in the music industry. She gets her own beat reporter. Gannett is looking for just the right person to cover the pop star's music impact and business empire. Is it you that could be getting paid to listen to this sick beat?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SHAKE IT OFF")

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) My ex-man brought his new girlfriend. She's like...

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.