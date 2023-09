House Republicans start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the impeachment inquiry into President Biden. The move comes as McCarthy is facing increasing pressure from a bloc of hardline conservative Republicans.

House Republicans start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the impeachment inquiry into President Biden. The move comes as McCarthy is facing increasing pressure from a bloc of hardline conservative Republicans.