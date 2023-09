Aaron Rogers' first game of the NFL's regular season may also be his last NPR's A Martinez talks to Jesse Washington of ESPN's Andscape about New York Jets quarterback Arron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles tendon early in the Monday night game.

NPR's A Martinez talks to Jesse Washington of ESPN's Andscape about New York Jets quarterback Arron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles tendon early in the Monday night game.