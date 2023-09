5 ex-Memphis officers are indicted on federal charges for death of Tyre Nichols The five former Memphis police officers involved in the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols have been indicted by a federal grand jury. The men also facing criminal court charges in Shelby County, Tenn.

