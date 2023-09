McDonald's says it is eliminating self-serve drink machines in all U.S. restaurants News that the drink machines will be gone by 2032 is enough to make some soda-loving customers grimace. Many people now favor mobile orders or using drive-throughs — leaving dining rooms emptier.

Business McDonald's says it is eliminating self-serve drink machines in all U.S. restaurants McDonald's says it is eliminating self-serve drink machines in all U.S. restaurants Listen · 0:29 0:29 News that the drink machines will be gone by 2032 is enough to make some soda-loving customers grimace. Many people now favor mobile orders or using drive-throughs — leaving dining rooms emptier. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor