Danelo Cavalcante captured, Pennsylvania police say After eluding a manhunt for nearly two weeks, convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, the Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday morning.

Danelo Cavalcante has now been captured, Pennsylvania police say

After eluding a manhunt for some two weeks, convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, the Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday morning.

The police agency didn't provide immediate details. A news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m ET.

Since Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County jail on Aug. 31, encounters with the armed and dangerous man repeatedly raised alarms, as he stole a vehicle, weapons and other items while on the run from authorities.

As of Tuesday night, police said they believed the escaped inmate was in an area of South Coventry Township (northwest of Philadelphia), where he had been spotted "shirtless and wearing blue pants, carrying a stolen .22 rifle with a flashlight."