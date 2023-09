'NY Times' reporter details the struggle within the military to modernize its forces The Army and Navy are testing new weapons that rely on cutting-edge technology and AI. Journalist Eric Lipton explains the benefits, risks and ethical questions surrounding these weapons.

National Security 'NY Times' reporter details the struggle within the military to modernize its forces 'NY Times' reporter details the struggle within the military to modernize its forces Listen · 43:34 43:34 The Army and Navy are testing new weapons that rely on cutting-edge technology and AI. Journalist Eric Lipton explains the benefits, risks and ethical questions surrounding these weapons. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor