Big pop stars got long overdue recognition at the MTV Video Music Awards last night The MTV Video Music Awards Monday night featured more than a dozen performances, a slew of awards and even a surprise reunion of a boy band.

Music News Big pop stars got long overdue recognition at the MTV Video Music Awards last night Big pop stars got long overdue recognition at the MTV Video Music Awards last night Listen · 2:31 2:31 The MTV Video Music Awards Monday night featured more than a dozen performances, a slew of awards and even a surprise reunion of a boy band. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor