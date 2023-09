Top tech CEOs discuss future of AI on Capitol Hill Top tech CEO including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates discussed the future of artificial intelligence in a closed meeting with a bipartisan group of Senators on Capitol Hill.

Technology Top tech CEOs discuss future of AI on Capitol Hill Top tech CEOs discuss future of AI on Capitol Hill Listen · 3:56 3:56 Top tech CEO including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates discussed the future of artificial intelligence in a closed meeting with a bipartisan group of Senators on Capitol Hill. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor