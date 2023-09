Most of the 177 environmental activists killed last year were in Latin America Global Witness says 177 environmental activists were killed in 2022, and the majority were murdered in Latin America.

Latin America Most of the 177 environmental activists killed last year were in Latin America Most of the 177 environmental activists killed last year were in Latin America Global Witness says 177 environmental activists were killed in 2022, and the majority were murdered in Latin America.