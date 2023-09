Escaped Pennsylvania murderer Danelo Cavalcante is caught after two-week manhunt Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured after escaping from a county jail in Pennsylvania and eluding a manhunt for almost two weeks.

National Escaped Pennsylvania murderer Danelo Cavalcante is caught after two-week manhunt Escaped Pennsylvania murderer Danelo Cavalcante is caught after two-week manhunt Listen · 2:36 2:36 Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured after escaping from a county jail in Pennsylvania and eluding a manhunt for almost two weeks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor