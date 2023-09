More U.S. households now need AC due to climate change — but some can't afford it As the climate changes, places where home air conditioning used to be rare are now seeing a need for artificial cooling. In places like the Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest, lives are at stake.

Climate More U.S. households now need AC due to climate change — but some can't afford it More U.S. households now need AC due to climate change — but some can't afford it Listen · 3:49 3:49 As the climate changes, places where home air conditioning used to be rare are now seeing a need for artificial cooling. In places like the Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest, lives are at stake.