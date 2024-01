Inside The Biden White House : Fresh Air Atlantic staff writer Franklin Foer tells stories behind some of the Biden administration's biggest successes and failures. Foer's new book is The Last Politician.

Fresh Air Inside The Biden White House Inside The Biden White House Listen · 44:55 44:55 Atlantic staff writer Franklin Foer tells stories behind some of the Biden administration's biggest successes and failures. Foer's new book is The Last Politician. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor