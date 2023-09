An argument for why Biden and Vice President Harris should step aside in 2024 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, who says President Biden isn't the right candidate for 2024. Adding Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement: stopping Trump.

Politics An argument for why Biden and Vice President Harris should step aside in 2024 An argument for why Biden and Vice President Harris should step aside in 2024 Listen · 4:28 4:28 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, who says President Biden isn't the right candidate for 2024. Adding Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement: stopping Trump. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor