Sen. Schumer hopes legislation regulating AI can pass a divided Congress Capitol Hill saw a historic gathering of tech industry leaders — all in the name of AI. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer explains why he's still hopeful they can pull off a plan to regulate AI.

