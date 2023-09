Republican Sen. Mitt Romney announces he will not seek reelection in 2024 Bipartisan negotiators like Romney are rare, and his departure could lead to a more divisive Senate. He's the only Senate Republican to twice vote to convict ex-president Trump in impeachment trials.

