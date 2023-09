Meet the Ukrainian soldiers removing the explosives Russia buried under the frontline In Ukraine, possibly the world's most mined country, a team of sappers races to clear explosives left by Russians along the southeastern frontline to help Ukrainian troops take back occupied land.

Europe Meet the Ukrainian soldiers removing the explosives Russia buried under the frontline Meet the Ukrainian soldiers removing the explosives Russia buried under the frontline Audio will be available later today. In Ukraine, possibly the world's most mined country, a team of sappers races to clear explosives left by Russians along the southeastern frontline to help Ukrainian troops take back occupied land. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor