Does China Have Hollywood In An Economic Muzzle? : Fresh Air Wall Street Journal reporter Erich Schwartzel says that film studios increasingly rely upon Chinese audiences to break even — which can result in self-censorship. His book is Red Carpet.



Also, Justin Chang reviews the film Cassandro.

Fresh Air Does China Have Hollywood In An Economic Muzzle? Does China Have Hollywood In An Economic Muzzle? Listen · 45:46 45:46 Wall Street Journal reporter Erich Schwartzel says that film studios increasingly rely upon Chinese audiences to break even — which can result in self-censorship. His book is Red Carpet.



Also, Justin Chang reviews the film Cassandro. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor