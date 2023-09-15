The News Roundup For September 15, 2023

Enlarge this image toggle caption Bill Pugliano/Getty Images Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Speaker Kevin McCarthy directed the House of Representatives to open an impeachment inquiry over the business dealings of President Joe Biden's family this week. And on Thursday Biden's son Hunter was indicted on three gun charges.

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville is continuing to hold up the Senate process for military nominations over a Pentagon policy that ensures service peoples' access to abortion.

American auto workers are on strike. Thousands of UAW members followed through on their promise to walk off the job if companies don't reach an agreement by 11:59 p.m. Thursday evening.

Meanwhile in Libya, the death toll is expected to climb as high as 20,000 after floods ripped through the eastern part of the country this week after Tropical Storm Daniel. An accurate count of the dead will be hard to tally given the chaotic political situation in the country

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his full support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine when the two met this week. It's believed that Putin is seeking arms from his country's neighbors to the far southeast.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is walking a diplomatic tightrope with China. A researcher in parliament has been arrested over suspicions that he was spying for Xi Jinping's government.

Washington Bureau Chief at Semafor Benjy Sarlin, Washington Correspondent Covering Health Policy For The New York Times Sheryl Gay Stolberg, and Spectrum News Washington Reporter Taylor Popielarz join 1A Guest Host Todd Zwillich for the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Senior News Editor Al-Monitor Joyce Karam, Global Health Correspondent at Axios Ryan Heath, and Foreign Affairs Producer for the PBS NewsHour Zeba Warsi guide us through the global edition of the News Roundup.

