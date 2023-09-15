Accessibility links
Why are the Jets cursed and Barrymore (sorta) canceled? Find out in the NPR quiz Plus, yet more giraffes, cute killer animals, wacky spills, labor drama and quirky IPOs. What more do you want? Blood?
Why are the Jets 'cursed' and Barrymore (kind of) canceled? Find out in the news quiz

It's been *a week* for Drew Barrymore and Aaron Rodgers. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME, Elsa/Getty Images hide caption

It's been *a week* for Drew Barrymore and Aaron Rodgers.

This week, we're tired. We have freak-of-nature fatigue. We're over prison-break drama. And Hot Labor Summer. Please, no more rare comets, supermoons or meteor showers. The well of astronomical awe has run dry.

So break the news cycle! Talk to a lizard. Marvel at the miracles of umami and kimchi. Meet a cool grandma. Find beauty in a sad song. Rip out a spine or two, if Mortal Kombat 1 is your happy place.

Are you refreshed and inspired? Maybe you'll finally score that 11 out of 11. Good luck!

Loading...

