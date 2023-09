Amazighs, indigenous people of North Africa, hit hard by Morocoo's deadly quake NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Brahim el Guabli, associate professor of Arabic Studies at Williams College, about the earthquake's impacts on rural indigenous communities in Morocco.

Africa