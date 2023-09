Musician Alan Palomo on 'World of Hassle' and his love for synth NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with the musician Alan Palomo, formerly of the chillwave group Neon Indian, about his first solo release, World of Hassle.

Music Interviews Musician Alan Palomo on 'World of Hassle' and his love for synth Musician Alan Palomo on 'World of Hassle' and his love for synth Listen · 8:04 8:04 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with the musician Alan Palomo, formerly of the chillwave group Neon Indian, about his first solo release, World of Hassle. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor