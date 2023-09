Inside an AI extravaganza Thousands of A.I. enthusiasts are converging in San Francisco this week for what's billed as the "world's largest A.I. event," which stands in sharp contrast to what's happening in Washington.

Technology Inside an AI extravaganza Inside an AI extravaganza Listen · 3:30 3:30 Thousands of A.I. enthusiasts are converging in San Francisco this week for what's billed as the "world's largest A.I. event," which stands in sharp contrast to what's happening in Washington. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor