The Best of Car Talk #2379: Let the Chump Stumping Begin! #2379: Let the Chump Stumping Begin! Listen · 33:15 33:15 As bad decisions go, letting two car mechanics have their own show on NPR was 'questionable'. 'Crazy' was letting the folks calling-in with car problems back on to the show to tell everyone how good that advice was(or wasn't). The debut of 'Stump the Chumps' on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.