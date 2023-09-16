Best Of: 'Barbie' Music Producer Mark Ronson / Model Bethann Hardison : Fresh Air Grammy and Oscar-winning music producer Mark Ronson is known for his party hits, pop songs, soulful arrangements, and producing for stars like Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, and Adele. His latest project is the Barbie soundtrack and score.



We talk with Bethann Hardison about her 50+ year career as a trailblazer in the fashion world. She started modeling in the late '60s during the height of the Black is Beautiful movement. There's a new documentary about her life and career called Invisible Beauty.

Fresh Air Best Of: 'Barbie' Music Producer Mark Ronson / Model Bethann Hardison Best Of: 'Barbie' Music Producer Mark Ronson / Model Bethann Hardison Listen · 49:12 49:12 Grammy and Oscar-winning music producer Mark Ronson is known for his party hits, pop songs, soulful arrangements, and producing for stars like Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, and Adele. His latest project is the Barbie soundtrack and score.



We talk with Bethann Hardison about her 50+ year career as a trailblazer in the fashion world. She started modeling in the late '60s during the height of the Black is Beautiful movement. There's a new documentary about her life and career called Invisible Beauty. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor