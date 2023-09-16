Accessibility links
Hillary Rodham Clinton talks the 2023 CGI and Pete Davidson's tattoos : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Secretary Clinton joins us this week to talk about the Clinton Global Initiative's wild afterparties and whether or not she's seen Pete Davidson's tattoo of her.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Hillary Rodham Clinton talks the 2023 CGI and Pete Davidson's tattoos

Hillary Rodham Clinton talks the 2023 CGI and Pete Davidson's tattoos

Listen · 48:09
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198748508/1199943305" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Hillary Rodham Clinton on stage in Las Vegas
Enlarge this image
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Hillary Rodham Clinton on stage in Las Vegas
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Our guest, Hillary Rodham Clinton, is the former First Lady of the United States, a former US Senator and Secretary of State, and the first woman to be nominated for President by a major party. She is the author of many books, including a memoir called Living History, a Thriller called State of Terror, and a horror story called What Happened.