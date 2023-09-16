Accessibility links
'Barbie' music producer Mark Ronson; Model Bethann Hardison Ronson spent a year creating Barbie's music. Hardison, who started modeling in the late '60s, describes herself the first "Black, Black" model. The documentary Invisible Beauty tells her story.
Fresh Air Weekend: 'Barbie' music producer Mark Ronson; Model Bethann Hardison

Mark Ronson won an Oscar in 2019 for his song "Shallow" from A Star is Born.

Justin Shin/Getty Images for Gucci

Mark Ronson won an Oscar in 2019 for his song "Shallow" from A Star is Born.

Justin Shin/Getty Images for Gucci

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Barbie' music producer Mark Ronson opens up about the film's 'bespoke' sound: Ronson spent a year creating Barbie's music, with the help of artists like Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith and Billie Eilish. "Everyone ran with it and did something different," he says.

'Invisible Beauty' explores Bethann Hardison's role as a fashion trailblazer: Hardison, who started modeling in the late '60s, describes herself the first "Black, Black" model. She went on to own her own modeling agency. A new documentary tells her story.

