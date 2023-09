EU launches investigation into Chinese EVs to protect European automakers The European Commission says cheap electric vehicles from China are undercutting its auto industry and has launched an investigation into unfair trade practices.

Technology EU launches investigation into Chinese EVs to protect European automakers EU launches investigation into Chinese EVs to protect European automakers Listen · 4:06 4:06 The European Commission says cheap electric vehicles from China are undercutting its auto industry and has launched an investigation into unfair trade practices. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor