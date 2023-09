Historian Simon Schama's new book traces the roots of today's distrust of vaccines NPR's Scott Simon asks historian Simon Schama about his latest book, Foreign Bodies, and about attitudes to inoculation.

Author Interviews Historian Simon Schama's new book traces the roots of today's distrust of vaccines Historian Simon Schama's new book traces the roots of today's distrust of vaccines Listen · 9:32 9:32 NPR's Scott Simon asks historian Simon Schama about his latest book, Foreign Bodies, and about attitudes to inoculation. Correction A previous headline misspelled Simon Schama's last name as Schema. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor