In Ukraine's Odesa, a Soviet-era writer remains a powerful figure A century ago, author Isaac Babel immortalized the Jewish community in one of Ukraine's principal cities. He's still remembered fondly today.

Europe In Ukraine's Odesa, a Soviet-era writer remains a powerful figure In Ukraine's Odesa, a Soviet-era writer remains a powerful figure Listen · 4:32 4:32 A century ago, author Isaac Babel immortalized the Jewish community in one of Ukraine's principal cities. He's still remembered fondly today. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor