Politics took center stage at a gathering of 77 developing nations in Cuba The Cuban President called on Global South leaders to "change the rules of the game" at the end of the G77+China summit in Havana.

Latin America

Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday

The Cuban President called on Global South leaders to "change the rules of the game" at the end of the G77+China summit in Havana.

Ramon Espinosa/AP

Leaders pose for a group photo at the G77+China summit in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Fifth from left is U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres standing next to Raul Castro and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Ramon Espinosa/AP