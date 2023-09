Environmentalists want to protect a rare 'ghost' orchid as an endangered species Environmental groups have filed a lawsuit because they want the federal government to list a rare orchid, found mainly in Florida, as an endangered species.

Environment Environmentalists want to protect a rare 'ghost' orchid as an endangered species Environmentalists want to protect a rare 'ghost' orchid as an endangered species Listen · 3:09 3:09 Environmental groups have filed a lawsuit because they want the federal government to list a rare orchid, found mainly in Florida, as an endangered species. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor